Hot Wings a Success

By Gary Scott on November 18, 2025 at 6:33am

One of the organizers of the 6th annual Hot Wings Challenge Saturday at K’s Creek says this year’s event was the best one yet.

Ryne Turke came up with the idea 6 years ago, and John and Rachel Rohn at K’s Creek agreed to host it.

Fourteen charities were represented Saturday. Turke says it raised the most money yet.

Turke says the fundraiser totaled just under $11-thousand Saturday, and a couple of late donations pushed it past the that mark.

Turke says all the charities did well, a couple getting over $1-thousand. But, Midwest Youth Services did the best.

Turke is already working on next year’s Hot Wings Challenge in November. Anyone wanting the brave the heat from the wings is urged to call Turke.