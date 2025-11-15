Hot Wings Challenge Tonight

By Gary Scott on November 15, 2025 at 12:17am

The annual Hot Wings Challenge in Jacksonville kicks off tonight next to the city’s northside golf course.

K’s Creek will again host the challenge, now in its 6th year..

The idea comes from Ryne Turke, and is modeled after the Sean Evans YouTube show of Hot Wings.

One of the hosts, Rachel Rohn, says a few minor changes to the lineup was made with the sauces after last year.

Rohn says the chef at K’s Creek sets up the sauces, and an effort this year was made to slowly increase the heat through the early stages.

Turke says he starts making the ask for participants months ago.

The list of participants include Karen Walker with Prairieland United Way, Isiah Case with the Jacksonville Food Center, Kent Coultas with West Central sports, Anne Baker with Midwest Youth Services, and Evan Philpot with Illinois College. The deaf community will be represented. Turke says Travis Littig took part last year, and wanted back in with the Jim Waltrip Foundation this year.

Turke says the event starts at 7, and people can begin showing up at least an hour earlier.

The event will raise funds for 14 charities in Jacksonville.