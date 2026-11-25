By Benjamin Cox on November 25, 2026 at 10:47am

A Jacksonville fundraiser brought the heat for a good cause, reaching its $10,000 fundraising goal.

Organizers of the fourth annual Hot Wing Charity Challenge at K’s Creek announced that more than 50 contestants in front of a capacity crowd took on the event’s signature “10 Wings of Death.”

More than a dozen local charities and nonprofit organizations participated in this year’s event, raising money directly for their respective causes.

Organizer Ryne Turke thanked the contestants, community members and K’s Creek staff for making the event a success.

Since its inception, the Hot Wing Charity Challenge has raised more than $75,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds staying local to benefit area charities, schools and community organizations.