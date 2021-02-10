House Approves Term Limits for Leadership Positions

Certain term limits are coming to the Illinois House of Representatives.

WICS is reporting the Illinois House has voted to enact term limits for leadership positions in the House such as the Speaker of the House and House Minority Leader.

According to the report, terms for these positions for leadership will be limited to ten years. The limits are part of a 141-page list of rules proposed by Speaker of the House Chris Welch. The rules were adopted by a vote of 70 to 44.

The limits come after Welch was elected to serve as Speaker last month after the incumbent and now former Speaker Michael Madigan withdrew his name from consideration.

Madigan served as Speaker of the Illinois House for 36 years, more than any other leader of any state or federal legislative body in U.S. history.

Madigan is currently ensnared in the ongoing patronage hiring and bribery scheme with energy giant Commonwealth Edison.

The federal investigation implicated Madigan’s known involvement in the scheme as “Public Official A” in a host of charging documents.

Madigan has repeatedly stated his innocence and no charges have been filed by federal investigators in the now-two-year-old case.