House Committee Adjourns With No Charges For Madigan

The Illinois House Special Investigative Committee has officially adjourned with no charges filed against House Speaker Michael Madigan. Republicans on the committee had put forth a motion to officially subpoena Madigan to testify in the investigation, but the motion failed on party lines.

Elmhurst Republican Representative Deanne Mazzochi accused the Democrats on the committee for covering for Madigan: “If you can’t look at this pattern and practice and see and understand why Illinois is mired in corruption and problems, I somehow even wonder if a federal indictment would change your mind in terms of some of the members of this committee.”

Cicero Democratic Representative Elizabeth Hernandez returned to the argument that ComEd lobbyist and Madigan confidante Michael McClain also helped set up jobs for Republican Leader Jim Durkin, which she said was also revealed in the recently released emails by ComEd. Chairman of the Committee, Democrat Emmanuel “Chris” Welch says the whole committee process was a farce: “As I’ve said from Day One ladies and gentlemen, this is nothing but politics. This is a sham show trial.”

House Republicans are calling for the committee to continue investigating because only 1 witness was heard from during proceedings. Federal prosecutors are still pursuing leads in their own investigation, but have yet to charge Madigan with any wrongdoing.