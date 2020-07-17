House Fire In Carrollton Displaces Family of 9

A family of 9 in Carrollton is looking for a new home this week. Seven children and two adults were displaced by a house fire in their rental home in the 100 block of Sycamore Street in Carrollton last Friday. The Greene Prairie Press reports that the Carrollton Fire Department received a call at approximately 7:30Pm on July 10th to a house fire fully involved in the upstairs of the home.

Carrollton Fire Chief Tim Thaxton told the Greene Prairie Press that the fire originated in one of two rooms in the upstairs, completely destroying them with flames and smoke. Thaxton says the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. He says there has been speculation of birds getting into the wiring of the home or an overloaded electrical circuit. Carrollton, Greenfield, and White Hall Fire Departments all responded to the call.

There were no reported injuries in the blaze and firemen were on the scene for around 3 hours for suppression efforts.