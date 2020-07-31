House Legislation Filed to Remove Madigan from Office

Illinois’ Speaker of the House may not be his position much longer, according to legislation filed Thursday.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin filed House Resolution 885 yesterday, stating members of the House of Representatives have no confidence that longtime Speaker of the House Michael J. Madigan can continue in the role.

100 District Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer joined a long list of members of the House who signed on as co-sponsors of the bill, which calls for Madigan’s removal from office should the measure pass.

The measure comes just shy of two weeks after ComEd agreed to pay a $200 million fine on a federal bribery charge after acknowledging it used bribes in Springfield to get legislation favorable to the utility giant, implicating Madigan as “Public Official A” in the July 17th differed prosecution agreement.

Dozens of House and Senate Republicans and a growing number of House and Senate Democrats have called for the Speaker to resign in the last two weeks, following the announcement.

Madigan has served as Speaker of the House for 35 of the past 37 years, holding the longest tenure of any legislative leader in U.S. history.

In a statement released late Thursday, he repeated his assertion of inculpability and “will continue to lead the effort to defeat Donald Trump” and add Democrats to Capitol Hill and the Statehouse.

He has not been charged with wrongdoing since the ComEd differed prosecution agreement was announced.

Madigan said in the statement that he has no plans to resign.