House Lost to Fire North of Jax

By Gary Scott on May 26, 2026 at 10:59am

Fire destroyed a house north of Jacksonville on Day Road, off Portuguese Hill Road.

The call came in about 6:45 last night.

Firemen say they were contacted by the owner of the house at 2085 Day Road, who heard a pop or explosion in the garage under the house.

Fire chief Matt Summers say the owner, Jack Stweart and his daughter were able to get out unharmed.

Sommers says the occupant heard a pop, and then a second pop before he fled the house.

The two story house was fully involved when firemen arrived. It burned to the ground.

South Jacksonville and Alexander fire departments assisted at the scene.