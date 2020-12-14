House Republicans Pushing For Madigan Testimony in Committee Hearing Today

Members of the Illinois House Special Investigating Committee looking into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s conduct in the ComEd bribery scheme will push to subpoena the speaker today. It’s the first hearing since a large document dump was made by the energy giant on the day before Thanksgiving.

Republicans on the bi-partisan committee have pushed to have Madigan testify publicly on his knowledge and role in the bribery and patronage hiring scheme outlined in the deferred prosecution agreement with the federal government released last summer. Madigan has declined a voluntary request to testify. Republicans had previously motioned for the subpoena in September, but it was shot down by the committee’s chair, Democrat Emmanuel “Chris” Welch.

On Friday, four Madigan associates; Michael McClain, Jay Doherty, Anne Pramaggiore, and John Hooker; demanded information on the jury who indicted them. Through their attorneys, they said they had serious concern about how grand jurors were selected in the process because of COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on certain ethnic communities in the state. Their lawyers argue the grand jury could have been ‘whiter, younger, and more male than the community in which this Court is located’ because of COVID-19. McClain, Doherty, and Pramaggiore appear to be white, while Hooker is black. All 4 have plead not guilty in the scheme. Madigan has not been charged.

The investigating committee could advance charges to a larger, different panel of lawmakers for discipline, which could then advance disciplinary action for the whole House to consider.