How Will Jax Spend the Downtown Money

We now have a better idea as to how the money Governor JB Pritzker brought to Jacksonville will be spent.

The governor was in Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon to deliver money from the RISE grant, and another $3-million for downtown improvements.

Kristin Jamison of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation says part of the money from the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital program will help the entrance into downtown from the south.

She says a new bridge will be built across the Town Brook, and improvements will be made on the approach along South Main to downtown Jacksonville.

She says that amounts to about $3-million.

Jamison says the RISE grant money use was determined by working with a consultant to identify a need.

It will help fund construction of what the JREDC hopes will be affordable housing for young workers and couples coming to Jacksonville.

Jamison says the RISE grant money will go hand in hand with the Talent Attraction Campaign, not directly into it, but would help with recruitment.

