HSHS, Aetna Come to Agreement To Remain In-Network

Officials with Hospital Sisters Health System announced yesterday that the system reached a tentative agreement for Illinois Aetna to remain in-network.

The agreement prevents termination of in-network service to Aetna policy holders on July 1st.

HSHS will notify patients that HSHS remains an in-network provider and Aetna members can continue to receive care with us and any appointments that had been paused can be scheduled at all HSHS facilities in Illinois. This agreement includes nine HSHS Illinois hospitals, Prairie Cardiovascular and HSHS Medical Group clinics.

If patients have further questions regarding upcoming appointments, they can contact their provider’s office. Any additional insurance questions can be directed to HSHS Patient Financial Services at 1-833-464-1778 or via email at PFS@hshs.org.

Patients were notified via letter back on May 2nd that the previous agreement was set to expire. Aetna is one of three insurance groups offered to state of Illinois employees and retirees.