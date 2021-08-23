HSHS and Memorial Seeing Breakthrough COVID Cases Across Their System

Two Central Illinois Hospital systems say that most but not all of their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated this past week.

The HSHS and Memorial Health Systems released data on Friday across all their hospitals in their networks.

Out of a combined 215 COVID patients across their 20 hospitals, 13% are vaccinated. 62 patients are in ICU across the systems, of which 12% are vaccinated, and 3 of the 32 patients on ventilators are vaccinated.

This information comes on the heels of Passavant CEO Dr. Scott Boston saying that the hospital is under significant strain of new patients due to the possible Delta variant’s increased transmission. Boston said early last week that the hospital contingency efforts had turned a recovery anesthesia unit into a makeshift ICU spillover unit due to the rapid influx of new COVID patients.

Friday, the Cass County Health Department reported 31 new Covid cases over the past week, with 33 active cases overall, and 7 cases currently hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 24,682 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state over the last week.