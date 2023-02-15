HSHS Hospital System Ends Most COVID Visitor Restriction Policies

By Benjamin Cox on February 15, 2023 at 9:20am

HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield is ending visitor restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HSHS Hospital officials said Monday in a press release that the decline in COVID cases will allow the facilities to return to pre-pandemic visitor policies.

Patients may now have more than two visitors on a given day, and children under 18 are now once again allowed to visit patients in HSHS hospitals.

Masks are still required for patients, visitors, and staff at all HSHS facilities, according to the announcement.

Departmental and local hospital leadership will still have ultimate discretion on visitor policies in high-risk areas of the hospital.