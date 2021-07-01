HSHS IL No Longer Requiring Pre-Procedure COVID Testing for Fully Vaccinated Patients

HSHS Illinois hospitals are no longer requiring COVID-19 tests prior to scheduled procedures on fully vaccinated patients.

Patients will be required to show proof of vaccination either through an electronic health record verification or bringing a physical form on the day of the procedure.

Patients are being made aware that if they arrive the day of the procedure without submitting proof or bringing their vaccination card, they will be required to be tested or the procedure will be cancelled, depending on the situation.

Patients and visitors are still required to mask in all HSHS healthcare settings as required by the CDC.

For more information, visit hshs.org.