HSHS Illinois Hospitals & Memorial Health System Update Visitor Guidelines

Local hospitals are updating their guidelines under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan. Visitor restrictions put in place at Memorial Health System (MHS) and HSHS Illinois hospitals in March have been updated due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers. Visitors will still be required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospitals and should expect to be screened.

Visitors can now be allowed to have up to two people in certain portions of hospitals under the new guidelines. Patients being provided outpatient services are still encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete. Visitors are still not permitted to enter the hospitals for patients under long-term care due to Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines. Children under 16 are not permitted to visit hospitals, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

Other guidelines are as follows:

Emergency department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of visit.

Inpatient adult: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Inpatient end-of-life: Two visitors at a time.

Obstetrics patients: One support person.

Pediatrics (inpatient and outpatient): Two parents/guardians.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): One visitor in the waiting room only for the duration of the surgical procedure.

* Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.

Memorial Physician Services, Memorial Express Care or DMG Medical Group: Members of the same household or one non-household support person may accompany a patient to an appointment.

Many of these changes took effect on Monday at Memorial Health Systems while HSHS hospitals will enact the policies beginning today. Both hospital systems say they will continue to review and modify visitor policies as the COVID-19 situation evolves and infection prevention guidance from federal and state public health agencies is updated.