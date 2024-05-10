HSHS Medical Group May Fall Out of Aetna Insurance Network on July 1

Many Central Illinois residents could be out of network at HSHS Medical Group if Aetna does not soon reach an agreement with the system.

HSHS Medical Group and Aetna’s in-network agreement is set to expire on July 1st, according to a report from WICS Newschannel 20. Aetna is one of three insurance groups offered to state of Illinois employees.

Retired State of Illinois Employees who use Medicare won’t be effected. People on Medicaid will get to stay as well. People who utilized Aetna Commercial, Individual and family, many medicare and some state employee plans would need a new deal to stay in network with HSHS.

HSHS Medical Group has around two dozen hospitals or clinics throughout Central Illinois. Aetna officials said people preparing for medical procedures like a pregnancy or non elective surgery, could still go to HSHS facilities and not see their bill increase for a specific period of time. People would need to fill out a request form with Aetna.



HSHS Medical Group officials say negotiations with Aetna are still ongoing.