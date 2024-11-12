HSHS Medical Group’s Jacksonville Foot & Ankle Specialists Staying Put

By Benjamin Cox on November 12, 2024 at 7:24am

HSHS Medical Group is assuring patients in Jacksonville that its three foot and ankle specialists are still available locally to serve the community.

While HSHS Medical Group’s primary care providers are relocating to Sangamon County, HSHS Medical Group’s foot and ankle specialists – Dr. John Fleischlie, Dr. Jeff Fleischlie and Dr. Theresa Laughlin – will continue caring for the community at the Jacksonville office at 1745 West Walnut Street.

For questions about a primary care provider or to schedule an appointment with one of HSHS Medical Group’s foot and ankle specialists, please call 217-347-0458.

