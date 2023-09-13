HSHS Medical Records System and MyChart App Restored

The HSHS Health System announced yesterday morning that access has been restored to their electronic health records platform and the system’s appointment scheduling app.

Functionality was restored at 9:20 this morning to the EPIC health records platform and to the MyChart app. Patients are now able to schedule appointments on their own through the app and check on their medical records. Both systems have been down since the entire HSHS system was hit with a cybersecurity attack on August 27th.

HSHS representatives haven’t said whether patient or employee records were compromised as a result of the attack.

HSHS says they will respond to patient messages as quickly as possible, and they encourage patients to reach out to their health care provider’s office to speak with a member of their health care team, should they require urgent assistance.

Patient should expect wait times as the system is currently experiencing high volumes of calls and messages.