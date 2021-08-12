HSHS, Memorial Limiting Visitation Beginning Tomorrow

Two area hospital systems are updating their visitor policies due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region.

Hospitals within HSHS Illinois and Memorial Health System will only allow one visitor in most situations – with some exceptions – beginning at 7 a.m. Tomorrow.

In a press release from Memorial Health Systems, they say the decision was made as part of the hospitals’ ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and protect patients and health care professionals. Family members and other support persons will be able to call each hospital for assistance in checking on patients and should give nursing staff their contact information.

The new guidelines for both hospital systems are as follows:

At HSHS IL hospitals, visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care. Memorial Health System prohibits visitors who are 16 years old and younger unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.

Emergency department: One visitor who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.

Inpatient adult: One visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. One overnight visitor permitted at MHS hospitals.

Inpatient at end-of-life: Two visitors. Please call the appropriate hospital (see list below) for guidance in specific situations.

Inpatient obstetrics and maternity: Two support persons; one overnight visitor at MHS hospitals.

Pediatrics, inpatient and outpatient: Two parents/guardians.

Surgery/procedure, inpatient and outpatient: One visitor in the waiting area only for the duration of the surgical procedure.

Outpatient services: Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.

Any patient with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments: One support person.

No visitors are allowed for patients being treated or evaluated for COVID-19 until a COVID-19 infection is ruled out.

The two health systems will also continue the screening process for anyone entering their hospitals. People entering will have their temperature checked with a forehead scan thermometer and answer a brief set of questions. Medical-grade masks are required in all health care settings.

Individuals will not be allowed to enter if their temperature is above 100.4 F, if they display symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat, or if they refuse to wear a mask.

Family members and friends can call hospitals for assistance. Each hospital will also have limited access at designated entrances.