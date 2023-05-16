HSHS Offering Winter RN Residency Program

New nursing graduates have an opportunity to serve a winter residency at an area hospital.

Hospital Sisters Health System is now accepting applications for their new statewide winter New Graduate RN Residency Program, a paid program for nurses to transition to professional practice.

According to a press release, the program is for nurses with less than a year of hospital experience. The residency combines classroom lectures, hands-on activities and clinical scenario simulation with the support of a highly skilled education team. It is designed to ease the transition of newly graduated nurses from the classroom setting to the clinical practice environment, to promote quality and safety and reduce turnover rates for first-year nurses. Nurses returning to the bedside after more than five years in another role may also benefit from the program.

The fully paid program also has a sign-on bonus with a benefit package which includes student loan repayment options. New graduate nurses can visit careers.hshs.org and add their zip code and search “Residency” to apply.