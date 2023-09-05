HSHS Phones Mostly Back Up and Running

By Benjamin Cox on September 5, 2023 at 6:32pm

The HSHS phone system has been restored.

According to an update at their system outage webpage, phone services were restored at approximately 11AM Tuesday, despite some service remaining intermittent at some locations.

The announcement acknowledges callers may continue to experience some delays or connectivity issues this week and officials appreciate the public’s understanding.

Damond Boatwright, President and CEO, Hospital Sisters Health System, announced via video over the weekend that the organization was impacted by cyber-crime. Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield can be contacted at 217-544-6464.