HSHS Sr. VP/CFO Leaves Thursday Under Unknown Circumstance Amid Fall Out of Cyberattack

An area hospital system has lost a top executive as it continues to deal with a cybersecurity attack and system-wide outage.

The State Journal Register reports that Kimberly Hodgkinson, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Hospital Sisters Health System left the Springfield-based healthcare company effective yesterday.

The State Journal Register says that officials with HSHS would not say today if Hodgkinson was dismissed, resigned, or whether her departure was related to the system-wide outage. Hodgkinson had been in her position with HSHS since July 2022.

Hodgkinson previously was the chief financial officer for the Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System and has 30 years of experience in healthcare finance.

The HSHS system was hit with a system-wide outage after a confirmed cybersecurity attack on August 27th. Earlier this week, the health system gained access to the internet and phones, though some phone service was intermittent. Workers are still trying to restore the clinical, administrative, and communications systems that were impacted by the attack. No time frame on when everything will be back up has been given.

The system also hasn’t indicated whether patient medical records have been compromised by the attack. An investigation is currently underway by federal authorities through the FBI.