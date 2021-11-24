HSHS St. John’s Loosens Visitor Restrictions

By Benjamin Cox on November 24, 2021 at 3:04pm

HSHS St. John’s in Springfield is relaxing its visitor policy.

Starting today, the hospital will allow two visitors per patient in virtually all settings, including inpatient visits, the surgery waiting area, and the emergency department.

Visitation throughout the hospital had been restricted to just one person since earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Some restrictions remain in place, including a mask requirement for all visitors, and a rule that visitors must be 18 or older unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.