HSHS System Outage Persists, Standalone Website Set Up for Updates

The Hospital Sisters Health System has created an “Updates” page for its system wide outage to keep patients in the know on developments.

The HSHS network system has been offline since Sunday. In an update dated today at 10AM, HSHS officials say that investigation into the outage remains ongoing.

The update says they are still trying to determine which systems were directly impacted by the outage and if any patient data may have been compromised.

There is still no timetable for restoration. Patients are urged to continue to keep their original appointments unless they have oncology treatments, in which case an HSHS team member will contact you by phone.

To follow the updates on the outage, visit, hshsupdates.org.