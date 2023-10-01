Huffines Appointed Roodhouse Mayor

By Benjamin Cox on September 30, 2023 at 8:20pm

A long-time alderman in Roodhouse will be the city’s interim mayor.

The Journal Courier reports that Charlie Huffines will succeed late mayor Tommy Martin after a special meeting held on Wednesday night.

Martin passed away from an extended illness at the age of 69 on September 6th. Huffines has served on the Roodhouse City Council for the past 14 years and served as the mayor pro tempore during Martin’s absence.

Martin told the Journal Courier he intends to see through several projects started under Martin’s tenure including an OSLAD project at the Roodhouse Rez and negotiating a new waste hauler contract for the city.

Huffines says he doesn’t intend to “muddy the waters” while he serves the remainder of Martin’s term, which ends in Spring 2025.