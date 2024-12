By Gary Scott on December 18, 2024 at 6:46am

A retired area coach and a long time assistant coach are headed to the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Retired Carrollton head football coach Nick Flowers has been named to the Hall, and Routt assistant football coach Jim Huffman is headed to the Hall.

Huffman has been an assistant coach for 33 years.

Flowers was head coach at Carrollton for 18 years. He led the team to 2 second place finishes and ended with a career record of 134-58.