Huge Cocaine Arrest by Morgan County

By Gary Scott on August 21, 2025 at 7:32pm

Morgan County deputies arrested a Texas man after a traffic stop and search Wednesday morning in Interstate 72 found millions of dollars worth of what’s believed to be cocaine.

The stop occurred near the route 267 exit ramp.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old David Hernandez junior of El Paso, Texas for controlled substance trafficking, manufacture and delivery of the substance, possession of cocaine, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Deputies searched the vehicle, and found about 30-thousand grams of what is believed to be cocaine.

The estimated street value is $3-million.

Hernandez remains at the Morgan County Jail.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Central Illinois Enforcement group, the DEA and South Jacksonville police.