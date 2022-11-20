Hull Leaving Illini Community Hospital

Blessing Health System is losing another top executive.

CEO of Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield Kathy Hull is leaving her position after 12 years at the end of this year. Hull has been in the Blessing Health System for the past 24 years.

Hull made her announcement via a video on Facebook this past week. Hull said in the video that she plans to continue working in the healthcare field at some point in time but plans on taking a vacation before she returns to work in a new position.

Hull told the Pike Press that she had a myriad of reasons that factored into her decision, including the stress of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hull says she plans to stay in the Pittsfield area where she lives with her husband.

Hull told WGEM that Blessing is currently screening new candidates. She says the new administrator will have an office at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield but be under a different title. She said that her successor will likely be hired within the next few weeks.