Hull Man Arrested For Failing to Register As A Sex Offender

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man on Friday after failing to register as a sex offender. 67 year old Roy L. Irick of Hull was booked into the Pike County Jail for failure to register as a sex offender and violation of probation for an original charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Irick was arrested at his residence in the 200 block of Sweet Street in Hull without incident.

According to a press release from Chief Deputy Zachary Orr, Irick has a history of sex offender related offenses. Irick was convicted in Pike County in 2016 for failure to register as a sex offender and received felony probation. Irick was again convicted in 2018 in Pike County for failure to register as a sex offender and was re-sentenced to felony probation and 30 days of county jail time. Irick was still on felony probation at the time of his most recent arrest.

Orr says one of his chief responsibilities as a chief deputy is to keep track of sex offender registration and compliance in Pike County. According to the Illinois State Police sex offender registry, there are currently 51 sex offenders residing in Pike County.

Irick made his first appearance in Pike County Court today on the new charges. Irick was appointed Public Defender Keisha Morris in his case and had bond reduced to $10,000 with 10% to apply. A motion of discovery and plea offer is expected in Irick’s case on November 6th. If Irick’s case does eventually go to trial, he could face 3 to 7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.