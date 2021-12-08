Hull Man Arrested For Violent Domestic Incident in Burton Township

A Pike County man is facing several charges in Adams County after a violent domestic incident.

KHQA reports that on November 28th, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call for a report of a physical battery that reportedly happened at a home in the Burton area. The caller told deputies that 35 year old Adam Terstriep of Hull allegedly entered their home without permission and battered them for several hours. The victim said they were later able to escape to a nearby neighbor’s home and called 9-1-1.

Terstriep was later arrested for home invasion, aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, and unlawful restraint.

Terstriep’s first appearance in Adams County Court was last Monday, where his bond was set at $60,000, with 10% to apply. Terstriep posted bond and was ordered by the court to wear a GPS electronic surveillance monitoring device upon his release.

Terstriep is next due in Adams County court on December 23rd for a preliminary hearing.