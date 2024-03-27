Hull Sex Offender Arrested for Being at Pike School Sentenced

A Hull man arrested last August for attending a school function as a convicted sex offender has been sentenced to prison time.

70-year old Roy Lee Irick pleaded guilty in Pike County Circuit Court to felony presence in a school zone as a registered sex offender, a Class 4 felony.

Irick was arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on August 18th after it was reported by a Pike County School District employee that Irick had attended an open house event at a school in the district without prior permission from the district’s administration or approval from the sheriff’s office.

Irick was released from prison earlier in the summer after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender in 2017, failing to fulfill probation in 2019, and having probation revoked in 2021. He has been labeled as a sexual predator for a conviction out of state.

Irick was sentenced yesterday to 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine. He was given credit for 20 days served in the Pike County Jail.