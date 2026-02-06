Hunnewell, MO man sentenced in Brown County, IL violent arrest from 2024

A Hunnewell, Missouri man has been sentenced in Brown County, Illinois, following his arrest in Mt. Sterling after a violent confrontation with law enforcement in the summer of 2024.

According to Brown County Circuit Court records, Ryan M. Edlin, 42, appeared in court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to Class A misdemeanor resisting a peace officer. Under the terms of an open plea agreement, more serious charges were dismissed, including Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, Class 2 felony attempting to disarm a police officer, and Class 4 felony resisting a peace officer.

The court sentenced Edlin to 364 days in county jail, to be served at the Menard County Jail in Petersburg. He received credit for 100 days already served and was also ordered to pay fines and court costs.

Edlin was arrested at the home of his parents on East Street in Mt. Sterling on June 24, 2024 during the execution of a Missouri felony arrest warrant for money laundering, theft, forgery and deceptive business practices. According to a report from Muddy River News at the time, Edlin and other family members were being investigated for several months after a criminal complaint was filed by a local hog market in Monroe County, Missouri for allegedly embezzling more than $3.5 million. Officers reported at the time of the execution of the warrant, Edlin was reported to have ran into the residence on East Street and fought with officers that resulted in officers getting injured.

Missouri court records show that Edlin was sentenced on September 4, 2025 to 5 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the charges contained in the warrant. A related civil judgment also ordered him to repay more than $164,000.