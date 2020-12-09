Hurrelbrink Selected to GROWMARK Board of Directors

A Winchester-area farmer was recently elected to the Growmark, Inc. board of directors. Jeff Hurrelbrink of Winchester was selected to Growmark’s board during the cooperative’s annual meeting.

Hurrelbrink will succeed David Watt of Murrayville, who retired after serving 18 years. According to the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau newsletter, Hurrelbrink operates a grain farm with his father Roger and son Jacob in the Winchester area currently. Hurrelbrink currently serves on on the Prairieland FS Board, and served on the board of its predecessor company, Lincoln Land FS, beginning in 2005. Watt served on the GROWMARK Board since 2002. He and his family operate a grain farm. Watt is a former director of the Prairieland FS Board, and past president of its predecessor company, Lincoln Land FS. Hurrelbrink and Watt both served as directors on the Scott County Farm Bureau Board. Hurrelbrink was a founding director of the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau.

GROWMARK is an agricultural cooperative serving cooperatives, retailers, businesses, and customers in the U.S. and Canada providing fuels, lubricants, crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, construction services, equipment, and grain marketing assistance. The GROWMARK System began in 1927 when Illinois Farm Bureau members organized local agricultural cooperatives in order to meet their growing demand for a reliable fuel supply. Nine of those cooperatives combined to form the Illinois Farm Supply Company which would merge with organizations in Iowa and Wisconsin to form FS Services, Inc. In 1980, GROWMARK, Inc. was established through the consolidation of FS Services, Inc. and Illinois Grain Corporation.