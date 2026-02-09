HVAC at the Health Dept

By Gary Scott on February 9, 2026 at 9:47am

One of the Morgan County commissioners who represents the county board on the health department board is suggesting the county help the health department with its heating and air conditioning system.

The health department has been struggling with maintaining temperatures in the building since moving to the corner of College and Clay.

Morgan county commissioner Michael Woods suggested the county take a look at the system at the last health department board late last month.

Woods says the idea makes sense to him.

He considers this a capital improvement project, much like the county has with the jail and the new Annex.

Woods says this is a relatively new building, and the county should be proud of what it has,

He’s not suggesting the city pick up the entire tab, but at least look and helping with the finances.

Woods says the topic is expected to be discussed between now and the February 23rd meeting.