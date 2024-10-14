HVAC Upgrades Nearly Complete, Window Renovations About Halfway Done at Morgan Co. Courthouse

One piece of the Morgan County Courthouse’s renovations is nearly complete.

The county commissioners authorized what is believed to be the next to last invoice to Henson Robinson construction in Springfield for the HVAC system updates at the courthouse this past Monday. The pay invoice was for a little over $93,500.

Commissioner Chair Mike Wankel says one more pay invoice remains before the project is completed: “We’re keeping in close contact with those folks. They’ve done a fine job with our HVAC remodel, if you will, giving the courthouse some much needed climate control in certain areas that didn’t have it. It’s moving along well. They should probably finish up in the middle of this month. They are just putting some final touches on it as far as paint and some work to walls that had been penetrated with holes and stuff. So, there’s just some minor details there. All the new units are up and running. We’re very happy with how they’ve completed that project for us.”

The second renovation project, which is the installation of new windows by Jacksonville Art Glass continues and appears to be around halfway done. No time estimate on when the window project would be completed has been given at this time. More information about the window project is expected at the next commissioners’ meeting next Monday.