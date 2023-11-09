Hy-Vee Offering Veterans Day Breakfast Buffet, Other Support for Active Duty Military and Veterans on Friday

Hy-Vee is asking local veterans and active duty military members to join them for breakfast on Friday.

Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day Breakfasts with a complimentary meal for veterans and active-duty military members in recognition and appreciation for their service. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The annual Veterans Day Breakfast is just one way that Hy-Vee is honoring and supporting veterans, active-duty military and their families. Now through next Wednesday, Hy-Vee is holding its “Homefront Round Up” where the company teams up with customers to raise money to support veteran organizations. Customers are encouraged to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar at all Hy-Vee stores. Hy-Vee then will match all customer donations up to $100,000 with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response, American Red Cross and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

Additionally, veterans and active-duty military will receive 15% off their grocery purchases on Friday.