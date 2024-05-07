Hy-Vee Recalls Cream Cheese Spread, Cookies & Cream Mix Over Potential Salmonella

By Benjamin Cox on May 7, 2024 at 11:31am

Hy-Vee officials announced a recall on Monday affecting two types of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese and bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix.

Officials reported the products are being voluntarily recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of illness due from consuming these products, the manufacturer recommended Hy-Vee recall the products out of extreme caution.

The products include Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese spread both 8 and 12 ounce packages with use by dates of 8/7, 8/14, and 10/1; and Hy-Vee Cookies & Cream Mix both 4 and 16 ounce packages with use by dates of 12/1 and 12/5.

Officials said no other varieties of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese of bulk-packaged items are affected by this recall and all affected items have been removed from the shelves.

Customers who purchased the product should dispose of the product or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at 800-772-4098 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.