Hy-Vee Steak Fry Night Tonight Benefiting Local Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott and Cass counties are getting a little help from their friends at Hy-Vee this evening.

Hy-Vee is hosting Crime Stoppers, Jacksonville Police, and the Jacksonville Fire Department tonight for their weekly Steak Fry night. Portions of the proceeds from purchased steak meals will go towards helping raise funds for Crime Stoppers as a part of National Crime Stoppers Month.

Coordinator Loren Hamilton says to bring your children along and pick up some meals at Hy-Vee on West Morton Avenue from 4-7PM this evening. The $10 meal gets you steak, potato, and a vegetable side. Hamilton says that one of the Jacksonville Fire Department engines and the Jacksonville Police Humvee will be on hand for touch a truck. McGruff the Crime Dog will be on hand for photographs.

Hamilton says that funding for the local Crime Stoppers chapter has really dropped off the last two years, which hinders their ability to pay out to tipsters to solve crimes in the 3-county radius. Hamilton says the funds raised will also help support crime prevention programs that they sponsor and events like National Night Out.