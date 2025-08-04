Hy-Vee Take Snap for Delivery

By Gary Scott on August 4, 2025 at 10:39am

A local grocery store is now accepting SNAP payments for online grocery delivery.

Hy-Vee announced late last week that SNAP/EBT payment is now available at all its stores’ locations.

Hy-Vee first began accepting SNAP/EBT payment for pick up orders in 2020. The new addition will allow the payments to be used for both pick up and delivery.

The new digital experience also features badges to help customers easily identify SNAP eligible grocery products when shopping online.

Hy-Vee has more than 570 stores across nine Midwestern states.