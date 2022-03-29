I-72 Between Wabash & Veterans Parkway Exits To Be Reduced to One Lane For 9 Months

West Central Illinois drivers heading into Springfield are going to need to allow for extra time for the next 9 months.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that repairs over the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge between Wabash Avenue and Veterans Parkway between Exit 91 and Exit 93 on Interstate 72 begins today. The repairs will focus on preserving structural integrity of the bridge deck and the approach to the bridge.

A minimum of one lane will remain open in both directions whiles the repairs are being completed.

WICS that the Illinois Department of Transportation expects the repairs to be completed by December 1st.

For more information, visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.