I-72 Crash From Wednesday Deemed Hit & Run

More information has been released about a 2-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 near Jacksonville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 2009 Silver Toyota Corolla driven by 50 year old Ruby A. Reese of Bloomington, Illinois and an unidentified semi truck tractor trailer were traveling westbound on Interstate 72 at mile marker 69, about a mile from the Jacksonville prison exit.

The unidentified semi attempted to change lanes from the left lane to the right lane, when it struck the front end of Reese’s car. The Toyota Corolla then struck a guard rail before coming to rest on the inside lane of the interstate.

The semi did not stop and left the scene. It remains unidentified.

Reese was transported from the scene by LifeStar EMS to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger, 18 year old Rachal Rutherford of Springfiled was uninjured.

The inside lanes were shutdown for a little less than an hour due to clearing the scene.