I-72 Down to One Lane at This Hour Following Semi Crash

I-72 at the easternmost Jacksonville exit is down to one lane at this hour due to a semi-trailer accident.

The inside lane of westbound I-72 is closed after a semi-truck pulling a grain trailer ran into the underpass where Old Route 36 crosses over I-72.

Illinois State Police notified the public of the accident at 11:11 am an ISP, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Jacksonville Fire Department were on scene at approximately 11:20.

The semi-truck tractor separated from the trailer and came to rest approximately halfway under the middle of the overpass. While the trailer came to rest on the embankment showering grain up and onto the inside lane of Old Route 36.

First responders remain on scene at this time and no official word on the condition of the driver has been released. WLDS will provide updates as they become available.