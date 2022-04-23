I-72 Exit 46 Ramps to Close Monday

Travelers along Interstate 72 in Scott County may have to find an alternative way to get to Illinois Route 100 beginning Monday.

IDOT Spokesperson Paul Wappel says that construction to repair pavement will take up the next few weeks: “The eastbound I-72 exit ramp for Illinois 100 and the Illinois 100 entrance ramp on eastbound I-72 will be closed starting Monday, April 25th. Work on the ramps will include removing and replacing deteriorated concrete. We estimate that it will take for the first two ramp replacements about 3-4 weeks, weather permitting. Once those improvements are completed, then the westbound I-72 exit ramps for Illinois 100 and the Illinois 100 entrance ramp to westbound I-72 will close next, and that will also take about 3-4 weeks to complete, weather permitting.”

Wappel says that the project is a part of the $13 million worth of resurfacing projects along Interstate 72 that began last year. Wappel says weather permitting, the entirety of the project should come to a completion later this summer.

Wappel urges motorists to use caution in construction zones and abide by Scott’s Law: “We just ask and remind drivers to pay close attention to the changing conditions when they are in and near work zones. Obey the speed limit and don’t drive distracted to keep all of the workers and other drivers and their passengers safe.”

According to IDOT, the resurfacing projects are a part of the ongoing Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is reported to be investing $33.2 billion into all forms of transportation in the state over the 6 years.