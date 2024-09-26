I-72 Interchange in South Jacksonville To Experience Closures for Pavement Work Starting Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a major pavement project on the Interstate 72 interchange in South Jacksonville will begin on Monday.

Pavement patching will start Monday morning at the Interstate 72/Main Street interchange and will include South Main Street/Illinois 267 over I-72 from south of Loves Drive to South Woods Road and the westbound on- and off-ramps.

Ramp closures will be necessary for the patching to be completed. However, only one ramp will be closed at a time, and detours directing traffic to the next interchange and turn around will be in place. The daily closures will likely last two to three days for each ramp. Signage, orange barrels and flaggers will assist with traffic control on South Main Street. The project should be completed in late October.