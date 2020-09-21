I-72 Westbound Closed in Pike County Due to Semi Accident

Illinois State Police District 20 are currently on the scene of a semi-tractor trailer fire involving possibly hazardous material at Milepost 23 on Interstate 72 just east of Barry in Pike County.

ISP District 20 units, the Barry Fire Department, and the state HAZMAT team are all on scene responding to the fire. IDOT and other area agencies are also responding to the scene to assist with the road closure. Detours are expected to occur at Exit 31 on I-72.

The fire is currently contained but motorists through the area should seek an alternative route of travel for the current time. No further information is currently available.

This story is developing.