I-72 Work Begins This Week

By Gary Scott on August 10, 2025 at 7:25am

Interstate 72 will get a new look starting tomorrow in Morgan and Scott counties.

That means slow going for motorists who travels the route regularly.

Paul Wappel of the Illinois Department of Transportation says the project is a big one, covering more than 6 miles.

This involves a complete rebuild of the highway, including complete replacement of the pavement in each lane. The project is expected to finish by September of next year.

Wappel says the work will reduce traffic to one lane from time to time.

He asks motorists to slow down.

Wappel urges motorists to avoid the highway if feasible.

This is the first re-build of the highway since it was built in the 1980s.