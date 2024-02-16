I.C. Alumna Receives Prestigious Fellowship to work with Int’l Space Station Lab

An Illinois College graduate has been named to a prestigious fellowship with the International Space Station National Laboratory.

On January 12th, alumna Emma Green of Kampsville was selected for the James A. Abrahamson Space Leader Fellowship, and is the sole recipient in the country.

Throughout Green’s year-long fellowship, she will work closely with members of the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) team. Green credits her post-graduation success to her time at Illinois College, especially the opportunities for research with faculty members as a double major in Chemistry and Physics and as an IC AERO-STEM scholar.

During her time on the IC campus, Green worked closely with Dr. Jocelyn Lanorio, Associate Professor of Chemistry, on copper catalyzed click chemistry during her very first summer on campus. She returned the following summer, and as an undergraduate, published a manuscript about her research in the field.

Green wasn’t one dimension, and also served as the College’s art club president. Green also was fortunate enough to study abroad twice during her time at IC, first through a Breakaway trip to New Zealand then to Germany through the DAAD-RISE scholarship program.

Along with the fellowship, Green is waiting to hear back on her applications to PhD programs. She also recently accepted a position at the Midwest Compliance Laboratories testing the stability of products from various pharmaceutical companies.