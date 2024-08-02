I.C. Offering Women’s Self-Defense Course in September

The Rape Aggression Defense System, also known as the R.A.D. System, self-defense course will be offered at Illinois College in September.

Beth Capo, Illinois College Professor and certified R.A.D. Instructor says the course offers a practical, hands-on approach to self-defense.

The self-defense training course focuses on teaching women simple techniques to improve personal safety. The course covers awareness, prevention, risk reduction, and avoidance with an emphasis on the basics of hands-on defense training.

Capo says two and a half sessions are entirely devoted to defense techniques such as blocking, striking, kicking, escaping from wrist grabs and bear hugs, ground defense, and more.

The final meeting is a simulation putting those newly learned techniques into practice against several ‘attackers’ in a mock attack.”

The course is designed for women and is suitable for all ages and abilities. Training will be offered every Wednesday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. (4th, 11th, 18th and 25th).

Participants must pre-register by contacting the Chesley Health & Wellness Center at 217-245-3254 or emailing health@ic.edu.

The training has a $20 enrollment fee, with discounts for groups of 3 or more, payable at the first session, and $10 is refunded upon completion of the course.

The class does not provide any college credit, and will not run with fewer than 10 women registered by the deadline.