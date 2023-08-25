I.C. Says More Partnerships with Community Colleges, Other Higher Ed Institutions in Region to Come

Illinois College’s president says the school’s partnership with other institutions is going to continue.

I.C. President Dr. Barbara Farley says the school’s recent partnerships with Kaskaskia College and John Wood Community College is just the beginning of matriculation agreements the school hopes to sign with other institutions: “We started an IC online program in the Spring 2019. We began an online nursing program, an RN to BSN program, and it has just grown from there. We have over a dozen programs. One of the signature programs is our ag business. We have ag business management on campus as well and online. Just Monday, I was in Baylis with President [Brian] Renfro from John Wood Community College. We signed a partnership agreement for seamless transition for their students who complete an associate’s degree to move directly into Illinois College’s ag business management program. Earlier this summer, I signed one with Kaskaskia Community College. We have others that are coming behind. We are reaching out throughout our region to highlight our commitment to ag business, which has been a long-standing commitment dating all the way back to Jonathan Baldwin Turner in the 1830s.”

Farley says as of yesterday, the current incoming class grew by 10% over last year’s numbers. Classes return to campus next week.