I3 Ahead of Schedule Despite Bitter Weather

Representatives from I3 Broadband gave a progress update to the Jacksonville City Council during their workshop session ahead of last night’s regular meeting.

I3 reported there are currently just over 1,500 addresses in Jacksonville that are active on their fiber-optic network, with approximately 3,100 addresses either active or under construction currently.

Representatives said work has all but stopped on the project this week and possibly next week due to the bitter winter temperatures that have set in across the area.

Currently, there are six employees working for I3 on the project who are Jacksonville residents, and representatives say they will be hiring an additional 10 from the area in the coming months.

I3 also announced they have secured a retail location having recently signed an agreement to occupy the former Birdsel’s TV building on West Morton Avenue.

I3 representatives say the project is currently ahead of schedule even with the current slow down in progress. They say time off the job for winter conditions such as these were factored into the project plan when construction began in September.